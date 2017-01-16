Cubs owner Tom Ricketts explains his team's excitement at going to the White House to celebrate their World Series title. (0:42)

WASHINGTON -- It's special when any championship team gets to visit the White House to be honored by the president. But Monday's appearance in Washington by the World Series winning Chicago Cubs has more significance: It's the beginning of the last week of Chicago native Barack Obama's administration, and it's also Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"This is the ultimate time to go to the White House as an athlete, to meet the president after winning a ring," Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward said at this weekend's Cubs winter fan convention. "For me being an African-American there's something (special) about it. And for my teammates who are from Venezuela there's something about it, guys from Alabama or Mississippi (or wherever), there's something about it for them. Yes, there's a lot of significance for a lot of different reasons."

Heyward's good friend and former teammate, Dexter Fowler agrees. He said via text "he had to see (President) Obama" before he left office.

The Cubs could have waited and visited in June when they play the Nationals. But after Obama's invitation soon after their World Series win in November, the Cubs scrambled to make it happen before he left office.

"When you get invited to go to the White House you say 'Yes,' " team owner Tom Ricketts said last week. "We're excited. It's a plus that President Obama is a Chicagoan -- although he's a Sox fan."

The Cubs are hopeful to "convert" Obama, as several players put it.

"It's an honor to get an invite from the president, especially a high-profile guy like Obama," shortstop Addison Russell said. "We're excited. There's probably about three people I would be star struck by, and he's one of them."

Second baseman Ben Zobrist added: "I've never been to the White House before. I'm excited to step foot into it. It's such a historical building. It's incredible to think just doing something athletically can give you the opportunity to do that."

Zobrist was part of a World Series winning team in 2015 as a member of the Kansas City Royals. But he wasn't able to join his former teammates as they went to the White House midseason while Zobrist was playing for the Cubs. By going on Monday several former players, including Fowler, will be able to attend.

"I've talked to a couple of people that have gotten to go there and see it and they said seeing the whole production is cool," pitcher Kyle Hendricks said. "Just how many people are working on the grounds there. It's an awesome opportunity to see the White House and I'm glad a lot of our team from last season can make it."

There will be some absences, like pitcher Jake Arrieta, but no one is claiming to be skipping the visit for political reasons. Some had conflicts considering the last minute scheduling of the ceremony. But for those going it's another reminder the Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years.

"I'm just going to try and not get arrested," reliever Justin Grimm joked. "It's cool. How many times do you get to go see the president, right?" More than one player expressed an interest in seeing Obama as well as the next president. It would mean achieving a rare feat in baseball -- repeating as champions. The Cubs have shot as they're favorites to win the World Series again.

"It's pretty cool," Heyward said. "We have a unique situation to see two presidents in the same year if it works out the same way."