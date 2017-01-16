SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- David Ortiz says he is happily retired from baseball and that despite rumors to the contrary, his decision will not change.

"My playing time has already expired," Ortiz told to ESPN Deportes. The 41-year-old slugger said that for the first time in more than two decades, he is not physically preparing to play baseball this offseason.

"Baseball is not something that you wake up today and you say, 'I'll play tomorrow,'" Ortiz said "Baseball is something that carries a lot of sacrifice, a lot of preparation, and there is a reason why we train the entire year to play it, practice every day, especially during the season, because it is a sport of consistency."

Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports

The former Red Sox DH batted .315 with 38 homers and led the American League in doubles (48), RBI's (127), slugging (.620) and OPS (1,021) last season.

Ortiz was sixth in the AL MVP voting last season and made his 10th appearance in the All-Star Game.

Due to the great statistics he put up last season, many fans, especially from Boston and the Dominican Republic, were hoping for Ortiz to return -- either to play another year with the Red Sox or to represent their country in the World Baseball Classic. Ortiz, however, is working to adapt to his new life as a retired player.

"It's early, but I'm in the process," Ortiz said, who hit .286 with 541 home runs, 632 doubles and 1,768 RBIs over his career with the Red Sox and Minnesota Twins. He won three World Series titles with the Red Sox.

Ortiz does not dare to choose a particular compatriot to take the torch as the main figure of the Dominican Republic -- a country that has contributed more than 650 players to the majors since 1956 and that in 2016 had 134 players in the rosters of the 30 clubs.

"It's a process, it's not something that happens overnight," Ortiz said. "There are a lot of people who are doing a good job and they are getting stronger, but they need to keep gaining experience and doing things well, on and off the field."