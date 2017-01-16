KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Royals and Danny Duffy have agreed to a $65 million, five-year contract that will keep the popular left-hander in Kansas City.

Duffy will make $5 million this year, $14 million in 2018, $15.25 million each in 2019 and 2020 and $15.5 million in 2021.

Danny Duffy stays in Kansas City where he won a World Series. AP Photo/Orlin Wagner

Duffy was eligible for arbitration this offseason and would have been eligible for free agency after the World Series. Now, he will remain with the team that chose him in the third round of the 2007 amateur draft, helped him to recover from Tommy John surgery and gave him a chance to be a World Series champion.