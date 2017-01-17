Alex Rodriguez will host a CNBC reality television show featuring retired athletes who face financial troubles.

CNBC announced Tuesday that the show's working title is "Back in the Game," and it will be co-produced by another former New York sports star, Michael Strahan.

Alex Rodriguez has been named as the host of a CNBC reality show featuring cash-strapped former athletes. The three-time MVP played his final game with the Yankees last August. Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports

Rodriguez, 41, played his final game with the Yankees last August, ending a 12-year run with New York. The Yankees will owe him $20 million in 2017, the final season of his 10-year, $275 million contract.

The Yankees announced that Rodriguez will remain with the organization as a team adviser in 2017, but the three-time American League MVP technically is a free agent and can sign with any club.

According to a CNBC release, the pilot episode of "Back in the Game" will pair former athletes "in serious financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet."

Strahan, the Hall of Fame New York Giants defensive end, is listed as one of three executive producers for the show.