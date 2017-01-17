Outfielder Jose Bautista is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays after agreeing to a one-year contract Tuesday, a sources told ESPN, confirming multiple reports.

Editor's Picks Chilly market chases Bautista back to Toronto Just when it looked like Jose Bautista's multiyear contract ambitions had been iced, the Blue Jays swooped in. Does a reunion work for both?

The contract, which includes mutual option for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, will pay Bautista $18 million in 2017, a source told ESPN's Jim Bowden. If both options are exercised, the deal would max out at $60 million for the three years.

Bautista, 36, rejected Toronto's one-year, $17.2 million qualifying offer in November, becoming a free agent after spending the past eight-plus seasons with the Blue Jays.

Most Home Runs Since 2010 Jose Bautista has hit 249 home runs since 2010, the most in the majors in that span. His 22 homers in an injury-shortened 2016 were his fewest in a single season in that span. Player HR Jose Bautista 249 Miguel Cabrera 237 Edwin Encarnacion 231 Nelson Cruz 229 -- ESPN Stats & Information

Despite being a six-time All-Star and the face of the Blue Jays franchise, Bautista reportedly had not received any lucrative contract offers in free agency, leading to widespread speculation that he was willing to accept a short-term deal.

After averaging 38 home runs and 97 RBIs per season from 2010 to 2015, Bautista struggled throughout the 2016 season, battling nagging injuries and finishing with just 22 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The Blue Jays already lost slugger Edwin Encarnacion in free agency this offseason but have signed designated hitter Kendrys Morales and infielder Steve Pearce.

Bautista (265) ranks second behind Carlos Delgado (336) on Toronto's career home run list. After Toronto ended a 22-year playoff drought with an AL East title in 2015, Bautista hit a memorable three-run homer in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Texas, punctuating his shot with a bat flip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.