Former major league infielder Andy Marte was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic, the agency that represented him announced Sunday.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died early Sunday morning when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of Santo Domingo, the capital.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura also was killed in a separate car crash in the Dominican Republic on Sunday morning.

J.M.G. Baseball, which represented Marte, confirmed his death in a tweet.

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field.

According to Baseball America, Marte was playing winter league baseball for Las Aguilas Cibaenas.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Andy Marte and Yordano Ventura. It's never easy to lose a member of our fraternity, and there are no words to describe the feeling of losing two young men in the prime of their lives," MLB Players Association executive director Tony Clark said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families, friends, teammates and fans throughout the United States and Latin America."

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was one of many major league players to mourn Marte and Ventura on Sunday.

"Two unfortunate losses, not only for Dominican Republic, but for the whole Latin America people," Cabrera told ESPNdeportes.com.

"I feel a lot of sadness because they were friends of mine. I'm sending my condolences to their families. The whole baseball world is in mourning," Cabrera said.

Marte played the past two seasons for the KT Wiz of the Korean Baseball Organization. He last played in the majors with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014.

Marte's final major league appearance came in a game started by Ventura. According to Baseball Reference, Marte appeared as a pinch hitter on Aug. 6, 2014, striking out to end the game. Marte didn't face Ventura, who was the winning pitcher.

The Diamondbacks were among Marte's former teams to remember him with tweets Sunday.

We are deeply saddened to hear that former D-back Andy Marte has passed away. Our thoughts are with his loved ones.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Brave Andy Marte. Our thoughts are with his family.

Sad to learn of Andy Marte's death this morning. He was a genuine person who always greeted you with a warm smile.



RIP. pic.twitter.com/VoIWgLpqcr — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) January 22, 2017

Marte was considered a top prospect when he signed with the Atlanta Braves in 2000 but never translated his potential to major league success. He played both first base and third base in the majors and had a .218 batting average with 21 home runs and 99 RBIs in seven seasons for the Diamondbacks, Braves and Cleveland Indians.

ESPNdeportes' Enrique Rojas and The Associated Press contributed to this report.