        <
        >

          MLB community mourns deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

          12:47 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Former MLB infielder Andy Marte died on the same day in a separate car crash in the Dominican Republic.

          A number of MLB players took to social media to express their condolences.

          ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽

          A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on

          Es muy lamentable esta noticia mi condolencia para sus familiares #RIP #YORDANO&ANDY PAZ A SUS ALMA

          A photo posted by Starling Marte (@marte06) on