MLB community mourns deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Former MLB infielder Andy Marte died on the same day in a separate car crash in the Dominican Republic.
A number of MLB players took to social media to express their condolences.
To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg
— andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017
Sad day in the baseball world. #RIPVentura #RIPMarte
— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) January 22, 2017
A very sad day in baseball. My condolences to both of the families! #ripventura #ripmarte
— Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 22, 2017
I have not words to describe this....R.I.O my boy pic.twitter.com/Zp1Lc52Fqd
— David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2017
I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE.
— Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017
— Christian Colón (@C24Colon) January 22, 2017
What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family.
— David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 22, 2017
No puedo creerlo 😭dos amigos en un solo día 😔 https://t.co/c8Plal03dN
— Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) January 22, 2017
RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved!
— Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 22, 2017
Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw 🔥🔥
— Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017
RIPAce. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 My condolences to his family in the DR and his family here in the Royals organization. I can't believe this.
— Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017
Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers.
— Russell Martin (@russellmartin55) January 22, 2017
Such a sad day around the baseball community..... I will forever miss the battles we use to have! May you RIP my friend 😔🙏🏻 #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/DbVR0YcaIm
— J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 22, 2017
This must be a nightmare. R.I.P. @YordanoVentura. / Esto tiene q ser una pesadilla. Q.E.P.D. @YordanoVentura.
— Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) January 22, 2017
Wow, can't believe we lost another great one today! Once a teammate always a teammate. RIP Yordano Ventura!!!
— Brandon Finnegan (@bfinny29) January 22, 2017