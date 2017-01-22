MLB community mourns deaths of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte

Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday in a car crash in the Dominican Republic. Former MLB infielder Andy Marte died on the same day in a separate car crash in the Dominican Republic.

A number of MLB players took to social media to express their condolences.

To the families of Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte. I send my deepest condolences. RIP. pic.twitter.com/mC9EihLMXg — andrew mccutchen (@TheCUTCH22) January 22, 2017

A very sad day in baseball. My condolences to both of the families! #ripventura #ripmarte — Bryce Harper (@Bharper3407) January 22, 2017

I have not words to describe this....R.I.O my boy pic.twitter.com/Zp1Lc52Fqd — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) January 22, 2017

ACE I love you my brother. I'm in disbelief and don't know what to say. I love you ACE 🙏🏽 A photo posted by Eric Hosmer (@hosmer305) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:01am PST

I love you Ace. I don't know what to say other then I'm going to miss you a lot. RIP ACE. — Mike Moustakas (@Mooose_8) January 22, 2017

What terrible news this morning! RIP Yordano. This kid was so talented and was only scratching the surface. Condolences to his family. — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) January 22, 2017

No puedo creerlo 😭dos amigos en un solo día 😔 https://t.co/c8Plal03dN — Miguel Cabrera (@MiguelCabrera) January 22, 2017

RIP Yordano Ventura. Awful news. Ruined the day. Way too young. Prayers to the families and everyone involved! — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) January 22, 2017

Tragedy has no bias, people. Please, please be safe out there. Condolences to the Ventura family. #RIP Yordano, loved watching you throw 🔥🔥 — Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) January 22, 2017

RIPAce. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 My condolences to his family in the DR and his family here in the Royals organization. I can't believe this. — Danny Valencia (@dannyvalencia19) January 22, 2017

Es muy lamentable esta noticia mi condolencia para sus familiares #RIP #YORDANO&ANDY PAZ A SUS ALMA A photo posted by Starling Marte (@marte06) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:11am PST

Deeply saddened and shocked by Yordano Ventura's & Andy Marte's passings. Sending out my thoughts and prayers. — Russell Martin (@russellmartin55) January 22, 2017

Such a sad day around the baseball community..... I will forever miss the battles we use to have! May you RIP my friend 😔🙏🏻 #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/DbVR0YcaIm — J.D. Martinez (@JDMartinez14) January 22, 2017

This must be a nightmare. R.I.P. @YordanoVentura. / Esto tiene q ser una pesadilla. Q.E.P.D. @YordanoVentura. — Gary Sanchez (@ElGarySanchez) January 22, 2017