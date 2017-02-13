Pop quiz! How well do you know the baseball offseason?

The last time we saw major league players on the field, the Chicago Cubs put an end to 108 years of misery while the Cleveland Indians came up just short of ending their own history of heartache. But a lot has happened since that thrilling World Series Game 7.

Now, as pitchers and catchers report to baseball diamonds across Arizona and Florida, it's time to take one final look back to see how closely you kept up with the off-the-field developments during the winter months.

Just how ready for spring training are you?