St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow and will get a second opinion, but season-ending Tommy John surgery is likely, a source told ESPN's Jim Bowden.

The 22-year-old right-hander made his major league debut Aug. 9 and was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances. His fastball averaged more than 97 mph and touches 100.

Reyes was slated to compete with Michael Wacha to be the team's fifth starter.

He first experienced soreness in his elbow late last week and alerted the team's trainers, who decided to wait until Tuesday's physical to administer tests.

Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said an MRI taken of Reyes' elbow in 2013 showed a strain. He didn't begin his minor-league season until June that season.

Reyes, who has been touted as a Rookie of the Year candidate, had been selected to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

ESPN.com's Keith Law ranked Reyes the No. 2 pitching prospect in baseball.

Information from ESPN's Mark Saxon and The Associated Press was used in this report.