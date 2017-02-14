JUPITER, Fla. -- St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Alex Reyes has a sore right elbow and will have an MRI.

The 22-year-old right-hander made his major league debut last Aug. 9 and was 4-1 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts and seven relief appearances. His fastball averaged more than 97 mph.

Reyes, a candidate for the final spot in the starting rotation, had been feeling soreness in the days leading up to camp, St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said Tuesday. Reyes' participation on the Dominican Republic's World Baseball Classic team is uncertain.

Adam Wainwright, Carlos Martinez and Lance Lynn are projected as the first three St. Louis starters, and Michael Wacha and Mike Leake also are candidates. Reyes could start the season in the bullpen in an effort to limit his workload.