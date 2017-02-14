Kansas City Royals reliever Brian Flynn won't be coming through the bullpen door anytime soon after falling through a barn roof on his property.

The 26-year-old left-hander was working on his barn and fell through the roof, Royals manager Ned Yost confirmed Tuesday.

Royals reliever Brian Flynn is out eight weeks after falling through the roof of his barn. Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Flynn suffered a broken rib and three minor vertebrae fractures in his back and will be out eight weeks, according to the team.

Flynn made 36 appearances last year, with 35 coming in relief, and finished 2016 with a 1-2 record and 2.60 ERA.