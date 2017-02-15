WEST POINT, N.Y. -- The New York Mets are returning to West Point to play Army in an exhibition game for the first time in 33 years.

The Mets announced Wednesday that the game will be held at Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium on March 31 at 3 p.m. It will be the Mets' ninth game at West Point, but their first since 1984, when the Mets defeated Army 6-0.

We will play an exhibition game at West Point's Doubleday Field at Johnson Stadium against the Army baseball team on Friday, 3/31 at 3:00p. pic.twitter.com/rng29U9URu — New York Mets (@Mets) February 15, 2017

"Sandy Alderson and I were so inspired by our visit to the West Point campus last year that we wanted our players to have that experience," chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. "The Mets are proud to be able to continue the strong bond we have with our military, and this is a new way to show our appreciation for the sacrifices and bravery of our nation's armed forces. We are looking forward to the game."

The contest will be the Mets' final exhibition game before the start of the 2017 season, which begins April 3 at Citi Field against the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets played their first-ever game at West Point one year after the team joined the National League, posting a 3-0 decision over the Black Knights on May 6, 1963.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.