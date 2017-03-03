David Price doesn't need surgery.

That was the verdict Friday after the Boston Red Sox ace had his sore left elbow examined by prominent orthopedic surgeons Dr. James Andrews and Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Price is expected to rejoin the Red Sox at their spring training camp Saturday in Fort Myers, Florida.

Boston manager John Farrell told reporters that the findings of Andrews and ElAttrache represented the best-case scenario for Price, who will rest and receive treatment for the next seven to 10 days.

"A very positive exam, given the concern a couple days ago," Farrell told reporters after the Red Sox's 9-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

It's unclear when Price might resume throwing, although the fact that he didn't need an injection could mean a speedier recovery.

Price felt discomfort in his elbow/forearm Wednesday morning, one day after tossing 38 pitches in two simulated innings, and was scratched from his first spring training start Sunday against the Braves.

An MRI exam taken Wednesday by the Red Sox's medical staff revealed swelling and fluid near the ulnar collateral ligament in Price's elbow. But the test nevertheless proved largely "inconclusive," according to Farrell, prompting Price to seek additional opinions from Andrews and ElAttrache.

Price traveled to the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, where Andrews and ElAttrache were examining football draft prospects. Upon leaving Indianapolis on Friday night, Price posted a tweet in which he didn't disclose his diagnosis but appeared to be in good spirits, even making a joke about how he might fare in the combine.

Indy is a little chilly right now so I'm gonna head back to fort myers! My 40 time was 4.11...ill let one of you name my island — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) March 3, 2017

"Even talking with David on his way up there, he felt with each passing hour he was becoming more free," Farrell said. "As we talked about him experiencing the type of forearm issue in spring training [in previous years], it may be a little more intensified this year. But still, this is the spring training arm (training) he goes through."

Price went 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA and led the league with 230 innings pitched for the Red Sox last season after signing a seven-year, $217 million contract, the largest deal in MLB history for a pitcher.