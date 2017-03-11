Tim Tebow says he's praying for his stalker and isn't going to let this situation bother him. (0:27)

A Colorado woman who had been "looking for and asking questions about" Tim Tebow was arrested and charged with trespassing after ignoring a warning to stay away from the New York Mets' spring training facility in Port St. Lucie, Florida, according to an incident report obtained by ESPN.

Michelle Marie Thompson, 36, was given a trespass warning on Feb. 26 and then arrested two days later after failing to heed instructions from the Port St. Lucie Police Department to leave the area.

The woman, who resides in Arvada, Colorado, told police that she lived with and was in a relationship with Tebow, the former NFL quarterback who is in minor league camp with the Mets during spring training.

The arrest was first reported by TCPalm.com.

Michelle Marie Thompson St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office

Tebow addressed the arrest after the Mets' spring training game Friday against the Atlanta Braves.

"I wish her the best and just pray for her," he said. "I want her to get as much help as she needs as possible, but at the same time you learn to try to compartmentalize. It's not always easy, but it's something you have to try to do as an athlete."

Mary Celidonio, a spokesperson for the public defender's office, told ESPN that Thompson's case was continued until April 7 but that she hoped "to resolve the case prior to or at that time."

According to the incident report, Thompson was loitering in the players' parking lot on Feb. 26, "looking for and asking questions about a new minor league player, Tim Tebow," prompting team staffers to notify police on hand for that day's game.

The responding officer noticed she had an "I [heart symbol] Jesus/Tim Tebow" on the back of her driver's license, and Thompson told police she lived with Tebow in Jacksonville, Florida. After the police officer asked whether Thompson was in a "friendly relationship, a platonic relationship, a romantic relationship or possibly a matrimonial relationship" with Tebow, Thompson giggled and said "all of the above."

According to the arrest affidavit, Thompson returned to the Mets' complex two days later, despite being warned, and was subsequently placed under arrest for trespassing. Her vehicle was towed, and she was taken to the Port St. Lucie County Jail.

A court clerk at the St. Lucie County Clerk's office confirmed to ESPN when reached by phone Friday afternoon that Thompson appeared on a misdemeanor trespassing charge on Friday at 9:30 a.m. via jail video. The bond amount for Thompson was $750.

A criminal records search revealed that Thompson had a previous arrest for indecent exposure, though she was not convicted.

Asked on Friday whether he felt he had adequate security at Mets camp, Tebow said he "absolutely" feels safe. He often signs autographs and poses for photographs with fans who ask.

Tebow, 29, is in spring training with the Mets as he pursues a professional baseball career. As a quarterback at Florida, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2007 as well as two national championships. He played in the NFL from 2010 to 2012 and later joined ESPN as a college football analyst.

Tebow, who announced his desire to play baseball last summer, signed a minor league deal with the Mets in September.

ESPN's Mark Saxon contributed to this report.