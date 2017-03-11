DUNEDIN, Fla. -- After spending all of spring training nursing a calf injury, Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson expects to begin playing spring training games sometime next week, the former MVP said Saturday.

Donaldson went through a full pregame workout with his team for the first time Saturday morning, took an extra round of batting practice, and said that while everything felt "great," his final obstacle before getting back into action is being able to run at close to full speed.

"I'm probably at 40 percent or 50 percent running right now," Donaldson said. "And obviously, it's got to get to the point where I can run 100 percent. I feel like, hopefully, that should be sometime next week, the way that it's progressing now."

Donaldson strained his right calf while doing sprints three weeks ago, the day before the Blue Jays opened camp. He was only off his feet for a few days but has eased his way back into drills. He said he has been running cautiously because he is trying to keep his eye on the bigger picture.

"If I was playing in a game, I could manage it in a game," he said. "But obviously, there's no need to manage it at this moment. Might as well let it heal up completely before I get out on the field. But I've been able to go through a lot of baseball activities, minus full-speed running."

Donaldson said his agility is good and he is able to move "side to side" at close to 100 percent. His last hurdle, he said, "is more of the straight-line running, where I would have to go first to second or home to second, whatever it is. And just being able to go out there and not have to worry about it at all.

"Defensively, I've felt really nice and relaxed the last couple of days," he said. "I've been able to make some plays and, more important, make some throws on my right leg. And I felt really good with it today."

Donaldson was hampered by an injury to his other calf for much of last season, but he and the Blue Jays say this injury is completely unrelated and less severe. He admitted that spending this much time off the field, even during spring training, has been difficult considering he missed just 19 games over the last four seasons combined. With only about three weeks left before Opening Day, he knows it's now time to ramp it up for a return in the next few days.

"That's the plan as of right now," he said. "I don't know a specific day or time. But whenever they believe me to be 100 percent ready, then I'll be out there."