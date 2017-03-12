Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost believes Salvador Perez will "be all right" after the star catcher suffered a knee injury Saturday while playing for his native Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic.

Perez injured his left knee in a collision at home plate with Drew Butera, his teammate and backup catcher with the Royals. Team Venezuela said in a statement that Perez was diagnosed with a contusion and that an MRI revealed no damage other than inflammation.

The Royals plan to have Perez take another MRI on Monday when he returns to the team.

"He's going to be OK, we think," Yost told reporters. "He'll be all right. They checked him out yesterday, [Royals catching coach] Pedro [Grifol] was on the phone most of the night, and so was [trainer] Nick [Kenney], talking to the [Venezuela] GM, talking to the trainers, and talking to Salvy himself.

"He feels much better. He felt better last night."

Perez is a four-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner and has averaged 137.5 games per season behind the plate over the past four years. The 2015 World Series MVP had surgery in 2012 to repair a lateral meniscus tear in his left knee.