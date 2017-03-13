Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager is improving after suffering a back injury earlier this month but is unlikely to return this week, manager Dave Roberts said Monday.

Seager has not played in a spring game since tweaking his back on March 3. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year was seen in the Dodgers' weight room Monday, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Roberts told reporters that Seager still is expected to have enough time to be ready for Opening Day.

"Corey is still just getting better, but not doing any baseball-specific stuff," Roberts said, according to the newspaper. "Really, not too much. I keep hearing there's improvement. But enough to get him on the field? It hasn't happened yet."

Seager, 22, batted .308 with 26 home runs, 72 RBIs and 105 runs scored last season and was the unanimous Rookie of the Year.