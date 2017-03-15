Cleveland Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is expected to miss his next spring training start because of swelling in his right elbow.

However, Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters Tuesday that an MRI showed no structural damage.

But the Indians want to be cautious with Carrasco, who underwent Tommy John surgery in September 2011 and missed the entire 2012 season.

"Structurally, the elbow is the same as it was, which is really good news," said Francona, according to Cleveland.com. "You look inside any pitcher's shoulder or arm -- that's some of the worry sometime when you do that. But structurally he's really good."

Carrasco allowed eight runs in 1 2/3 innings Monday against the White Sox, a rough outing that prompted the Indians to have the right-hander examined Tuesday morning. Francona said Tuesday that the Indians are still forming Carrasco's schedule for the upcoming days, also noting that his wife is due to give birth in the next two weeks.

"There's a pretty good chance we're going to bump him back a start," Francona said. "We're just trying to work through some stuff. His wife is expecting in about a week to 10 days. We're trying to figure out between bumping him back and him leaving to be with his wife -- we're still working our way through that."

Carrasco, 29, went 11-8 with a 3.32 ERA in 25 starts last season. He broke his hand when he was hit by a line drive on Sept. 17 and missed Cleveland's entire postseason run to the World Series.