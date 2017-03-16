MIAMI -- The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission concluded in its nearly six-month investigation that former Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was the operator of the speeding boat that crashed and killed Fernandez and two others in the early morning of Sept. 25, 2016.

According to public records obtained by ESPN on Thursday, the FWC's final report confirmed alcohol and drugs were involved. It also concluded that Fernandez violated multiple boating laws, including Boating Under the Influence Manslaughter, Vessel Homicide and Reckless or Careless Operation of a Vessel.

Jose Fernandez was the operator of the boat that crashed into a Miami Beach jetty, killing the Marlins ace and his two friends. WPLG

Fernandez's blood alcohol level was .147 and there was "noted presence of cocaine," according to the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner's toxicology report.

The speed of the 32-foot vessel during the impact of the crash on the north side of a jetty was 65.7 miles per hour. Fernandez, Eduardo Rivero and Emilio Macias died at the scene due to blunt force impact and drowning.

The report concluded: "Fernandez operated V-1 with his normal faculties impaired, in a reckless manner, at an extreme high rate of speed, in the darkness of night, in an area with known navigational hazards such as rock jetties and channel markers."

The conclusion that Fernandez was the operator was based in part on the finding that his bruises matched the damage on the boat's center console. Investigators also noted that his DNA was found on the steering wheel and throttle.

These are details that may be significant as a legal battle is brewing between the families of Rivero and Macias and Fernandez's estate. Earlier this month Fernandez's mother and girlfriend were given control of the former pitcher's estate.