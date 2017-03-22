JUPITER, Fla. -- Max Scherzer might not be starting on Opening Day, but he will be starting in the opening week.

"Right now, we've kind of got Max slated as the No. 3 starter," said manager Dusty Baker prior to the Washington Nationals' game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. "He's No. 3 because that's how his turn worked out with giving him some more time."

Scherzer, who is recovering from a stress fracture in the lower knuckle of his right ring finger, will face major league hitters on Wednesday for the first time in spring training. His most recent outing came Thursday, when he threw 54 pitches in three innings against a team of Triple-A players from the New York Mets organization.

Since joining the Nationals prior to the 2015 season, Scherzer, 32, has started each of the past two Opening Days and has made 67 starts, tied for the most in the majors. Last season, he won the National League Cy Young Award, becoming just the sixth pitcher to win the award in both leagues.

If all goes well with Scherzer, he would be lined up to make his regular-season debut April 6, when the Nationals host the Miami Marlins in their third game of the season.