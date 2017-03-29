ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak expressed disappointment over second baseman Kolten Wong saying earlier this week that he would rather be traded than be part of a platoon.

"Overall, we've had a very positive camp, and I certainly don't want someone's comments to bring us down," Mozeliak told ESPN on Wednesday.

The team is considering such an arrangement at second base, as Wong is batting just .184 with a .558 OPS entering Wednesday's Grapefruit League finale.

The team talked up his ability to improve its defense all winter and seemed intent on using Wong as the everyday second baseman, but his struggles this spring and concerns about what to do with Jedd Gyorko -- who led the team in home runs last year -- gave rise to the possible platoon. Wong bats left-handed; Gyorko is right-handed.

The Cardinals and Wong, 26, agreed to a five-year, $25.5 million contract extension last spring. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch this week that he would prefer to play elsewhere than split time.

"I just feel like, you know, my time here, it's almost limited," Wong told the paper. "So, we will see what happens. I don't know what's going on. No one has told me anything. I'm just working hard, doing what I've got to do to get myself ready for whatever happens."

He later asked to clarify his comments and said he was speaking out of frustration and would prefer to stay in St. Louis.

"I think his comments were a little tough given the fact we have other players playing well," Mozeliak said. "Starting Sunday, we're playing to win. Whenever a player is trying to accomplish something in spring training, that can't be an excuse for why things aren't going well."

Wong is a .248 career hitter with a .678 OPS. He has a career .617 OPS vs. left-handed pitchers. Gyorko has a career .764 OPS against lefties.