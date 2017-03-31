Sunday Night Baseball: Vote on the biggest threat to the Cubs' reign

Will anyone be able to dethrone the reigning World Series champions this season?

The Cleveland Indians came within one game of beating the Chicago Cubs last year, and they've loaded up this season in hopes of winning their first title since 1948.

During Sunday Night Baseball's broadcast of the Cubs at the St. Louis Cardinals (8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN), ESPN's Jessica Mendoza, Aaron Boone and Buster Olney will be weighing in on the teams with the best chance to take down the Cubs and win the World Series.

Before opening night, make your voice heard and vote on which team poses the biggest challenge to Kris Bryant & Co.

According to our ESPN experts, an Indians vs. Cubs rematch is the most likely World Series scenario, but other teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and Washington Nationals all received votes to win the Fall Classic.

-- Isaac Chipps