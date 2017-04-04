Terry Collins critiques Noah Syndergaard's performance against the Braves and says he will make his next start on Sunday. (0:47)

Noah Syndergaard pitched six innings Monday before leaving the New York Mets' season opener with a blister on his middle finger.

Syndergaard struck out seven in his first Opening Day start for the Mets, who defeated the Atlanta Braves 6-0. Hansel Robles worked a perfect seventh inning for the win.

"It was just affecting me on all pitches," Syndergaard said. "I haven't had it in a long time. I had it when I was going through the minor leagues with the Blue Jays, but kind of a rare occurrence."

Editor's Picks Mets have another reason to fret with Noah Syndergaard's exit The Mets' ace downplayed the blister that ended his day, but New York is all too familiar with pitcher injuries and won't put its starter at risk.

Syndergaard's next start will be pushed back to Sunday because of the blister. Robert Gsellman, who pitched the ninth inning Monday, will get the start Saturday in the Mets' fifth game.

Syndergaard said he picked up the blister in the second inning, then it opened in the fifth, and he battled through the sixth before leaving the game.

"It's not very big. He had it, and it popped during the inning," Mets manager Terry Collins said. "These guys, that's a very common thing. They'll dry it out the next couple days. He'll be ready."