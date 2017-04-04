Dallas Keuchel runs to the third base line and barehands a ball and turns around to quickly throw out Leonys Martin at first base. (0:18)

Felix Hernandez left the Seattle Mariners' opener in the fifth inning due to tightness in his groin.

The right-hander was removed before the sixth inning after throwing 65 pitches and allowing two solo home runs and five hits in a loss to the Houston Astros.

Hernandez might have suffered the injury while trying to cover first base in the fourth inning.

"It just got a little tight," Hernandez said. "I'll be all right. I'm going to be OK."

Making his 10th straight Opening Day start, Hernandez struck out six and took the loss in a 3-0 Mariners defeat.

Hernandez's next scheduled start is Saturday against the Angels. When asked if he thinks he'll be able to take his normal turn in the rotation, the 30-year-old said, "Oh yeah, for sure. I'll be there."