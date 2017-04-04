Former Los Angeles Dodgers star Pedro Guerrero is fighting for his life in a New York hospital after suffering a stroke, according to his stepdaugher.

Jessica Mora told ESPN's Enrique Rojas that Guerrero suffered a stroke -- his second in the past few years -- on Monday and was taken to the hospital, where he currently is on life support.

Guerrero was hospitalized in the Dominican Republic in 2015 for bleeding on the brain.

He spent 15 years in the major leagues with the Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals. He was MVP along with Ron Cey and Steve Yeager in the Dodgers' victory over the New York Yankees in the 1981 World Series.

A five-time All-Star, Guerrero had a .300 career batting average with 215 home runs and 898 RBIs.