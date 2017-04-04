BOSTON -- It took one phone call to sell Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell on Chris Sale.

Farrell is well aware of the history of accomplished pitchers struggling in their first season in Boston. It happened to Josh Beckett (5.01 ERA in 2006), John Lackey (4.40 ERA in 2010) and Rick Porcello (15 losses, 4.92 ERA in 2015). Even former Cy Young Award winner David Price was more inconsistent than ever last season.

But with Sale set to make his Red Sox debut Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Farrell said he hasn't felt compelled to brace him for what he's about to experience. Their initial conversation after Sale was acquired from the Chicago White Sox in a Dec. 6 blockbuster trade left Farrell with the impression that the 28-year-old lefty might be uniquely suited to handle it.

"I haven't harped on it," Farrell said. "He's been in the big leagues quite a while. Even for those guys who haven't put on a Red Sox uniform, they're aware that certain markets, there's a tremendous amount of passion and expectation. I'm confident he embraces that.

"From the first phone call with Chris, the way he spoke about the opportunity here, he was very much looking forward to coming over here, [having] a legitimate chance to win, the chance to pitch in the postseason. I can't say it's different than other guys because we've had pitchers or players here that are very business-like, very routine-oriented and concentrated. But we've seen Chris' competitive spirit come out in other ways.

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

"Even in some of the functions we had in spring training, he's not looking to do things to kill time. There's a purpose to everything he does, and it has shown up and reared its head. I don't want to say it's different. (It's) refreshing."

For one thing, Sale isn't particularly interested in talking about adjusting to Boston. He declined several interview requests on Opening Day, perhaps in an attempt to avoid shining a brighter spotlight on a start that will receive plenty of attention, even from Sale's teammates.

"Looking forward to that," third baseman Pablo Sandoval said. "He's one of the best pitchers in the big leagues. I'm going to be there in the first row watching that big man throwing."

Said Porcello: "I've seen him pitch enough on the other side that I'm really excited to watch him pitch and be on the same team. He's as good as it gets. I don't think there's a left-handed pitcher in the game that's nastier than he is."

Since 2012, when he moved into Chicago's starting rotation, Sale ranks third in strikeouts (1,133) and adjusted ERA (133), sixth in OPS against (.635) and seventh in ERA (3.04) among pitchers with at least 500 innings. He throws a fastball in the mid-90s and a bat-slowing changeup, all out of a unique delivery that accentuates a ridiculous 82-inch wingspan.

Unlike Price, Sale isn't on Twitter. He doesn't do Facebook. He describes himself as "not a big media guy." If he reads something that is written about him, positive or negative, it's usually because family or friends bring it to his attention.

In spring training, Sale compared himself to a racehorse with "blinders." He vowed to learn from last year, when he wound up at the center of two controversies with the White Sox. That spring training, he lashed out at management for limiting the amount of time first baseman Adam LaRoche's son could spend around the team. In July, he cut up throwback jerseys the White Sox had planned to wear because he didn't find them comfortable.

But Red Sox officials weren't concerned about Sale fitting in, even in a city as obsessed with sports as Boston. If anything, Farrell believes Sale's intense desire to reach the postseason for the first time in his career will push him to overcome any adversity he encounters here.

That might be the biggest thing that separates Sale from the pitchers who have struggled before him. Beckett and Lackey had won the World Series before arriving in Boston. Porcello and Price had pitched in the postseason earlier in their careers.

"I think a team has a tendency to take on the mentality of a pitcher on a given day, and in this case, Chris' competitiveness can rub off on others," Farrell said. "Anytime you can send Chris Sale to the mound, you're feeling pretty good about your chances."