The Mets say pitcher right-hander Seth Lugo has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow.

Lugo received a PRP injection Tuesday morning and will not throw for about two weeks. A timetable for his return has not been determined, according to the team. A partial tear of his right UCL will keep Seth Lugo from throwing for about two weeks, the Mets announced Tuesday. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire

Surgery remains a possibility. Editor's Picks Mets' Syndergaard exits with blister on finger Noah Syndergaard left the New York Mets' season opener with a blister on top of his middle finger after pitching six innings. His next start will be pushed back to Sunday.

Lugo pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He had been vying for the No. 5 spot in New York's rotation.

Starter Steven Matz is also on the DL.

And in Monday's season opener, Noah Syndergaard left his start after six innings because of a blister on his middle finger. The Mets have pushed his next start back one day, to Sunday.