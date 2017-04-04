The Mets say pitcher right-hander Seth Lugo has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow.
Lugo received a PRP injection Tuesday morning and will not throw for about two weeks. A timetable for his return has not been determined, according to the team.
Surgery remains a possibility.
Lugo pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He had been vying for the No. 5 spot in New York's rotation.
Starter Steven Matz is also on the DL.
And in Monday's season opener, Noah Syndergaard left his start after six innings because of a blister on his middle finger. The Mets have pushed his next start back one day, to Sunday.