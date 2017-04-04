        <
        >

          Mets' Seth Lugo receives injection for partial UCL tear

          5:26 PM ET
          • ESPN.com news services

          The Mets say pitcher right-hander Seth Lugo has been diagnosed with a partial UCL tear in his pitching elbow.

          Lugo received a PRP injection Tuesday morning and will not throw for about two weeks. A timetable for his return has not been determined, according to the team.

          Surgery remains a possibility.

          Lugo pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic. He had been vying for the No. 5 spot in New York's rotation.

          Starter Steven Matz is also on the DL.

          And in Monday's season opener, Noah Syndergaard left his start after six innings because of a blister on his middle finger. The Mets have pushed his next start back one day, to Sunday.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.