ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals right fielder Stephen Piscotty left Tuesday night's game after being struck in the head by a throw from Cubs second baseman Javier Baez as Piscotty was sliding into home plate.

The Cardinals announced that Piscotty had a head contusion and will be re-evaluated Wednesday morning.

On Monday, Stephen Piscotty signed a six-year, $33.5 million extension with the Cardinals.

It was a treacherous trip around the bases for Piscotty, who reached when Jake Arrieta hit him in the right elbow with a pitch. Piscotty advanced to second on a wild pitch, but not before he was struck in the left elbow by a throw from Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. When Kolten Wong hit a dribbler past Arrieta for an infield hit, Piscotty kept coming from second and scored. Conteras missed the throw from Baez and it caught Piscotty on the left ear flap of his batting helmet as he was sliding feetfirst.

Piscotty left the dugout, likely to enter a concussion protocol. Under MLB's concussion protocol, the Cardinals could put Piscotty on the seven-day disabled list if they determine he has a concussion.

He was replaced in right field by Randal Grichuk, who moved over from left. First baseman Matt Adams entered to play left field.

