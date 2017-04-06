The Cincinnati Reds say they are "really concerned" for suspended minor leaguer Ian Kahaloa, calling an online video in which the infielder appears to use a recreational drug "alarming."

A Snapchat video, which became public last month, shows Kahaloa apparently snorting a white substance.

Reds player development director Jeff Graupe told the Cincinnati Enquirer that "to the best of our understanding" it is Kahaloa in the video.

"We're obviously really concerned," Graupe told the newspaper. "We're working to get Ian the help and assistance that we believe he needs to get his long-term future to a more stable place. We're kind of putting the baseball on the backburner."

Kahaloa, a pitcher, was among eight players suspended Tuesday by Major League Baseball's minor league drug program. He received a 50-game ban for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Graupe said the Reds held Kahaloa out of spring training due to concerns with his drug use.

Kahaloa's agent, Dave Matranga of PSI Sports, told the Enquirer that Kahaloa is currently in a drug treatment program.

A fifth-round pick by the Reds in 2015, the 19-year-old Kahaloa was playing for the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League. He was listed as the No. 16 prospect in the Reds' system by ESPN's Keith Law during the offseason.

