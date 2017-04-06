BOSTON -- Xander Bogaerts will not play and Mookie Betts could be a game-time decision Friday when the Red Sox open a four-game series in Detroit.

Bogaerts, the Red Sox's star shortstop, has been placed on the three-day bereavement list, manager John Farrell announced after rain washed out Thursday's series finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. The Red Sox recalled utility infielder Marco Hernandez from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace Bogaerts, who won't rejoin the team until Monday.

Betts, utility man Brock Holt and reliever Robbie Ross Jr. sat out Wednesday night's game with flu-like symptoms. Although Holt has been cleared to play, Betts and Ross will meet the team in Detroit and remain "very tentative" for the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park, Farrell said.

Xander Bogaerts will miss the first three games of the Red Sox's series against the Tigers after being placed on bereavement leave. Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

The Red Sox also put reliever Matt Barnes on the bereavement list. Reliever Noe Ramirez was promoted from Triple-A to replace Barnes, who will be available to pitch Sunday.

"We're dealing with a number of things, rosterwise," Farrell said. "The fluidity's there, in addition to trying to get some guys back from the sick bay."

With the rainout, Farrell said the Red Sox will give lefty Drew Pomeranz two extra days before reinstating him from the 10-day disabled list. Pomeranz will make his season debut Tuesday night against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Steven Wright, Eduardo Rodriguez, Rick Porcello and Chris Sale will start the four games in Detroit.

The Pirates will return to Boston to complete their three-game series next Thursday (2:05 p.m. ET start), the first mutually available off day for both teams.