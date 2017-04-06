Max Kellerman has no doubts about Derek Jeter's ability to be an owner and examines how Yankee fans would react to Jeter being associated with another team. (1:47)

Derek Jeter might be ready to return to baseball in a big way, as sources confirmed to ESPN that he has interest in being part of a push to acquire the Miami Marlins.

Jeter, who retired after the 2014 season, doesn't have the capital to be the main investor in a Marlins bid. He made about $400 million in salary and endorsements during his 20-year playing career with the New York Yankees, with a net worth of about $220 million after taxes.

The Marlins are believed to be worth more than $1 billion.

Sources told ESPN on Thursday, however, that it's still early in the process. FoxBusiness.com first reported Jeter's interest in purchasing the team.

Reached by ESPN on Wednesday, Marlins president David Samson declined comment. Samson had said in February that multiple groups were interested in purchasing the club.

Jeter's agent, Casey Close, did not return a call from ESPN seeking comment.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly on Wednesday said he is "sure" Jeter would be a good owner, because he "pretty much seems to be good at everything that he tries to do."

The Associated Press and ESPN's Darren Rovell contributed to this report.