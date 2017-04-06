        <
          Ball sticks to Yadier Molina's chest protector, helping Cubs to big inning

          5:22 PM ET
          • Mark SaxonESPN Staff Writer
          ST. LOUIS -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina kept spinning around, but he couldn't locate the baseball.

          That's because Brett Cecil's wild pitch had somehow stuck to Molina's chest protector. By the time Molina realized what had happened, Chicago Cubs pinch hitter Matt Szczur had reached first base to lead off the seventh inning Thursday.

          Molina smiled at the time, but the bizarre play would prove costly as the Cubs rallied for four runs in the inning -- three coming on a Kyle Schwarber home run -- en route to a 6-4 victory against the Cardinals.

          TV closeups of Molina's chest protector would later show a brown smudge, likely the result of the Gold Glove catcher putting pine tar there to help him get a grip on the baseball.

