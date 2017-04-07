        <
          Tim Tebow homers in first at-bat of minor league debut

          8:24 PM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
          COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Tim Tebow hit a two-run homer in the first at-bat of his minor league baseball debut for the Class A Columbia Fireflies on Thursday night.

          Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, drilled a 2-1 pitch off the railing in left-center field, where a strong wind had been blowing out all day.

          The homer came off Augusta left-hander Dominique Mazza and sent the sellout crowd at Spirit Communications Park into a frenzy of cheers.

          Fans shouted "Te-Bow! Te-Bow!'' after the former University of Florida and NFL quarterback fouled off a pitch.

          The chants grew louder as Tebow circled the bases on his homer, pumping his fist as he rounded second base.

          It was announced in August that Tebow would pursue a career in baseball after his NFL career fizzled. He was assigned to the New York Mets' Class A team at the end of spring training.

          Tebow batted .148 in spring training with eight strikeouts in 27 at-bats. He was the only player in the Mets organization to play in at least eight spring-training games without scoring a run.

