Boston Red Sox first baseman Hanley Ramirez and outfielder Mookie Betts will miss Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers due to flu symptoms.

Betts, utility man Brock Holt and reliever Robbie Ross Jr. sat out Wednesday night with flu-like symptoms. Holt has been cleared to play, while Ross was "very tentative" for the Tigers' home opener at Comerica Park, manager John Farrell said Thursday.

"We're dealing with a number of things, rosterwise," Farrell said. "The fluidity's there, in addition to trying to get some guys back from the sick bay."

The Red Sox were already going into Friday's series opener without shortstop Xander Bogaerts and reliever Matt Barnes, who have been placed on the three-day bereavement list.

Information from ESPN's Scott Lauber contributed to this report.