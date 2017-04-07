Buy me some peanuts and toasted grasshoppers?

Fans attending Seattle Mariners games at Safeco Field this season can do both.

The team, in partnership with its concessionaire Centerplate, recently added a stand run by local Mexican restaurant Poquitos that will serve toasted grasshoppers tossed in chili lime salt.

The Mariners will sell toasted grasshoppers at the ballpark this season. Centerplate

A cup filled with grasshoppers sells for $4 in the area behind the outfield wall known as The Pen.

"They are a one-of-a-kind snack that the fans will really love -- either on a taco or on their own," said Steve Dominguez, Centerplate general manager at Safeco Field. "It's a testament to our relationship with the Mariners to be bold and creative with bringing in new local partners that really embody the Seattle culinary scene."

The Mariners aren't strangers to being ballpark food pioneers. They were the one of first teams to offer sushi, thanks in part to their Japanese ownership.

"We don't expect to sell a lot of them, but it's a fun thing to offer and it's an authentic," said Mariners spokesperson Rebecca Hale.

Grasshoppers, like many insects, are filled with protein and are advertised on Poquitos menu as "gluten free." They are most popular in Mexico where they are called Chapulines.

The Food & Drug Administration permits the sale of insects as long as those insects were intended to be used for human consumption.