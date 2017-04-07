LOS ANGELES -- After one start of the new season, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Rich Hill was put on the disabled list with the same issue, a blister, that plagued him last year.

The team's No. 3 starter has a blister on the middle finger of his left (pitching) hand, necessitating a trip to the new 10-day DL. Hill missed 5½ weeks of action last season with multiple blister issues on the fingers of his left hand.

Dodgers starter Rich Hill has been dealing with blisters on his pitching hand the past few seasons. Kelvin Kuo/USA Today Sports

The Dodgers, in fact, acquired Hill last season from the Oakland Athletics while he was on the disabled list because of a blister.

The Dodgers characterize the issue as not being serious, and Hill even offered to move to the bullpen at least through his next start and let somebody else take his starting role for a turn. The Dodgers decided the DL route was in their best interest.

"Throughout spring training, his start in Anaheim (before Opening Day), there was nothing," manager Dave Roberts said. "And so I don't know if it was a little deviation in his pregame (routine). The pitch count has been there so it's not a pitch-count thing. So we really don't know but we're trying to dig into the cause."

Hill was next scheduled to pitch Monday at Chicago, which is the defending champion Cubs' home opener. Roberts did not name a starter for that game, but it is likely to be either Alex Wood or Ross Stripling, both of whom are on the roster as relievers. Julio Urias, currently in the minor leagues, is not an option for Monday, Roberts said.

To take Hill's spot on the roster, the Dodgers recalled right-handed reliever Josh Fields.