MILWAUKEE -- Keon Broxton was back with the Milwaukee Brewers and eager to return to the batter's box a day after getting hit in the helmet by a fastball.

Broxton wasn't in the starting lineup Friday night against the Chicago Cubs. Manager Craig Counsell said the center fielder was available if needed.

Broxton's face was a little swollen when he spoke before the game. Otherwise, he said his vision was good and that he wasn't feeling any headaches.

Brewers outfielder Keon Broxton left Thursday's game after being hit in the helmet with a 92 mph fastball. AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

"I'm not scared to go back in there. I don't care. It was just an accident. I'm ready, man," he said.

Broxton left in the second inning of 2-1 loss Thursday to the Colorado Rockies after a 92 mph fastball from right-hander Antonio Senzatela hit a protective flap on Broxton's helmet and pushed it into his nose.

"A lot of people have been telling me I look like a lion," Broxton said. "It is nice to be able to joke around about this, because if I didn't have that flap it would have been a lot more serious than it is."