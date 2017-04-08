Houston Astros right-hander Collin McHugh will not throw for the next six weeks after being diagnosed with a posterior impingement in his right elbow, general manager Jeff Luhnow announced Saturday.

McHugh threw only one inning in a Triple-A rehab start Thursday before leaving the game with elbow discomfort. He had been scheduled to pitch five innings.

"It's unfortunate that he had what looks like a setback because he didn't finish his outing," manager A.J. Hinch said Friday. "I'm certainly disappointed for him."

An MRI revealed no damage to McHugh's ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced.

McHugh started the season on the 10-day disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis.