DETROIT -- The flu bug that has run through the Boston Red Sox's clubhouse for the past two weeks reached the broadcast booth here Saturday.

Dave O'Brien, the play-by-play announcer for New England Sports Network, got sick midway through the Red Sox's 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers and left Comerica Park. NESN studio host Tom Caron took over play-by-play duties remotely from the network's studios in Boston.

In addition to O'Brien, outfielder Andrew Benintendi was vomiting in the middle of Saturday's game, but the team is hoping he can avoid the full-blown flu.

The flu has claimed several victims, beginning last week with Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland and a few members of the coaching staff. Star right fielder Mookie Betts, who missed three consecutive games, rejoined the team here Saturday, but designated hitter Hanley Ramirez is still back in Boston after testing positive for influenza.

Lefty reliever Robbie Ross Jr. was placed on the disabled list after testing positive for the flu. Fellow reliever Joe Kelly, who pitched in the eighth inning Friday, remained at the team's hotel Saturday after being hit by the illness.

"This hasn't been able to be contained from one certain group to another or a couple of guys," Red Sox manager John Farrell said. "There's three different things that are going around -- one's a respiratory one, one's flu-like symptoms, and one is the full-blown flu."

Farrell said most players were vaccinated for the flu in the fall, and the team has done its best to quarantine players who have gotten sick. But all the precautions haven't stopped the flu from spreading.

The Red Sox have also been without starting shortstop Xander Bogaerts and reliever Matt Barnes, who are both on bereavement leave. Barnes returns Sunday, Bogaerts on Monday.