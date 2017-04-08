Just five games into the season, the New York Yankees are already battling the injury bug.

Manager Joe Girardi announced Saturday that first baseman Greg Bird will be given at least two games off due to lingering soreness in his right foot.

The first of those games was Saturday's contest in Baltimore, which also saw catcher Gary Sanchez depart in the fifth inning after straining his right biceps on a swing.

Sanchez grimaced after fouling off a 3-2 97 mph fastball by Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman, prompting a visit from Yankees trainers. He was removed from the game and replaced by backup catcher Austin Romine, who finished the plate appearance with a walk.

Bird is still feeling the effects of an injury suffered during the Yankees' last spring training game on March 30, when he fouled a ball off his right foot.

The team announced that Bird saw an Orioles team physician earlier Saturday, who felt that no CT scan was necessary on the foot.

"I'd say our concern is low," said Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. "He's just somebody that's beat up."

After leading the team with eight home runs and a .451 batting average in spring training, Bird has struggled since the start of the regular season, going 1-for-16 with seven strikeouts.

He missed all of last season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

Information from ESPN's Marly Rivera was used in this report.