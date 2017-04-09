The Washington Nationals lost Trea Turner to a leg injury in the first inning and things only got worse from there.

The 23-year-old shortstop led off the game with an infield single, stole second base and advanced to third on a flyout, but suffered an apparent leg injury. He was lifted in the top half of the first inning and replaced by Wilmer Difo.

As if losing last year's Rookie of the Year runner-up to a possible injury wasn't bad enough, the Nats saw starting pitcher Jeremy Guthrie get tagged for 10 earned runs during a 12-run first inning for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Doomed From The Start Washington's Jeremy Guthrie became the fifth starting pitcher since 1893 to allow 10 runs while failing to complete the first inning. Pitcher Team 2017 Jeremy Guthrie Nationals 2007 Jason Jennings Astros 2006 Luke Hudson Royals 1894 John Scheible Phillies 1894 Tom Parrott Reds -- Elias Sports Bureau

Guthrie, who was called up to make a spot start, recorded just two outs before being pulled in favor of Enny Romero. Guthrie's ERA for the season sits at 135.00 after his lone appearance.

The veteran right-hander, who was celebrating his 38th birthday on Saturday, is just the fifth starting pitcher since the mound was moved to its current distance in 1893 to allow 10 runs and not get out of the first inning.

Guthrie's rough start led to the Nationals' rotation ERA ballooning from 2.10 at the start of the game to 5.47 at the end of the first inning.