DETROIT -- Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is awaiting the result of tests to determine the severity of his right knee injury.

Bradley lost his footing and twisted his knee as he rounded first base on a fly out in the ninth inning Saturday. His knee appeared to be stable during an initial examination by on-call doctors at Comerica Park, and Bradley expected to "absolutely" be able to play Sunday. But the plans changed when Bradley's knee stiffened and swelled up overnight.

While rounding first base in the ninth on Saturday, Red Sox CF Jackie Bradley Jr. twisted his knee. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Steve Selsky will start in center field in Bradley's place Sunday against the Detroit Tigers.

Bradley's absence coincides with the return of star right fielder Mookie Betts, who rejoined the Red Sox here Saturday and was cleared to play after missing three games with flu-like symptoms. Designated hitter/first baseman Hanley Ramirez remains in Boston with the flu and likely won't rejoin the team until Tuesday at Fenway Park.