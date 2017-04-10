NEW YORK -- Miami Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria has been put on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained left oblique muscle.

Shortstop J.T. Riddle was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans before Sunday night's series finale against the New York Mets.

Hechavarria felt the injury before batting practice Saturday but thought he could play through it. He went 2-for-5 in the Marlins' 8-1 win, raising his batting average to .200 (4-for-20).

"He didn't think it was that bad before the game," manager Don Mattingly said. "As the game went on, I could tell you could see something different. Trainers checked with him during the game. He said he was OK."

Mattingly made the roster move because he did not want to play short-handed for too long. The switch to a shorter disabled list in baseball's new labor contract did not impact the decision.

"These things traditionally aren't a day. They're usually a couple of weeks," Mattingly said. "I think the 15[-day DL] would have been the same. I don't think this is one of those where you'd do anything differently."

Mattingly said Marlins head athletic trainer Dustin Luepker was optimistic.

"We really don't want this to turn into six weeks and play too quick and rip it, but the news today was pretty good," Mattingly said. "We'll have a lot better feel in probably five to seven days."

Miguel Rojas started at shortstop Sunday night for the Marlins.

The 25-year-old Riddle had never played in the majors.

"I've just noticed big improvement from one spring to the next," Mattingly said. "He was calm all spring. He's kind of a low-heartbeat guy from a standpoint he doesn't really play with a ton of jump in him, running around and yelling."