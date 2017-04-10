In a recovery process marked only by small steps, this felt more like a giant leap for David Price.

Price threw 20 pitches Monday in his first bullpen session since injuring his left elbow Feb. 28. And although the Boston Red Sox lefty said he felt fine and labeled it a "step in the right direction," he also stressed the importance of waiting until Tuesday to make sure his arm bounces back without issue.

David Price is working toward getting back on the mound for the Red Sox. Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports

"I wanted to have a productive day today, but I want to feel good tomorrow," Price told reporters in Detroit before the Red Sox and Tigers played their series finale. "It's kind of like spring training all over again."

The Red Sox have taken it slowly with Price since the $217 million ace was told March 2 by Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache that he wouldn't need surgery. Price began lightly tossing a ball into a net in mid-March and progressed to playing catch from about 120 feet before finally getting on a mound in the bullpen at Comerica Park and throwing primarily fastballs and the occasional changeup to a catcher.

Barring a setback, Red Sox manager John Farrell said Price will throw another bullpen session Wednesday at Fenway Park in which he will add more intensity and possibly incorporate his curveball. But Farrell noted "it's hard to project right now" when Price might be ready to face hitters in a simulated game or begin a minor league rehab assignment.

"We'll take a progression similar to spring training," Farrell told reporters. "While we have some tentative plans for that progression, we're probably responding or addressing this as David responds to the work sessions. Thus far, it's been good."

Said Price: "It feels really good right now. Everything that's happened the past couple weeks has all been good for my confidence and just the mental aspect of it, so it all feels good."