Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Otis Nixon has been found and is safe, police said Monday afternoon.

The in Woodstock, Georgia, PD had reached out to the public asking for assistance in locating him.

A tweet from the department later said: "Otis Nixon has been located and is safe. We appreciate the assistance from the public and media."

Police spokeswoman Brittany Duncan had no other details on where he was found or the circumstances. Duncan said there was no foul play involved and that police consider the case closed.

Nixon, 58, was last seen around 10 a.m. Saturday leaving his home in Woodstock, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, police said. He left in a gray Range Rover and was on his way to a golf course where he had a tee time. He never arrived, police said.

Nixon's girlfriend, who lives with him, reported him missing, police said.

Nixon was an outfielder for the Braves and in 1991 was suspended for 60 days after testing positive for cocaine.

He played for nine teams in 17 major league seasons, with his best years coming in Atlanta. He had 1,379 hits and 620 stolen bases.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.