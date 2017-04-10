        <
          Trevor Rosenthal returns to Cards after DL stint for lat strain

          1:40 PM ET
          • Mark SaxonESPN Staff Writer
          WASHINGTON -- The St. Louis Cardinals activated reliever Trevor Rosenthal from the 10-day disabled list before their game with the Washington Nationals Monday.

          Rosenthal was set back in spring training with a strained right lat muscle and didn't recover in time to begin the season on the active roster. The Cardinals hope the former closer can help the bullpen recover from a rough first week.

          The team optioned Sam Tuivailala to Triple-A Memphis.

          Cardinals relievers allowed 13 runs, including six home runs, over 17⅓ innings in the team's first homestand, which produced a 2-4 record. Rosenthal, 26, lost the closer's role to Seung-Hwan Oh last season. He has a 2.92 ERA and 110 saves in 278 career games.

