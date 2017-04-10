Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday with a hamstring strain.

The DL stint is retroactive to Sunday.

Turner, 23, was removed from Washington's game Saturday in the first inning with hamstring tightness.

He finished runner-up for National League rookie of the year last season behind Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager. Turner batted .342 with 13 homers, 40 RBIs and 33 steals in 324 plate appearances.

This season, Turner had three hits in his first 19 at-bats, but he had three steals.