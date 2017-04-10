The latest news on catcher Gary Sanchez is a little more negative for the New York Yankees, who announced Monday that he will miss four weeks with a biceps injury.

The team had put him on the 10-day disabled list Sunday.

"I was mentally prepared for anything," Sanchez said after being evaluated Monday.

Sanchez strained his right biceps during his follow-through on a swing Saturday at Baltimore. He grimaced after fouling off a 3-2, 97 mph fastball from Orioles right-hander Kevin Gausman in the fifth inning, prompting a visit from Yankees trainers. Sanchez was removed from the game and replaced by backup catcher Austin Romine, who finished the plate appearance with a walk.

"I felt kind of like a pull when I had that swing when I fouled the ball off. I did not feel it on any other swing -- just on that foul off the high fastball," Sanchez told ESPN's Marly Rivera. "I felt like I pulled it right there. I tried to swing, and I felt it again, and they took me out of the game."

Yankees manager Joe Girardi said Sunday that Kyle Higashioka would be called up to fill Sanchez's roster spot.

"It's an opportunity for other guys to step up. Romine and Higgy are going to have to step up in his absence," Girardi said. "It's not what you want to see. The kid's very talented and has done some really good things in his short career, but the other guys get an opportunity now."