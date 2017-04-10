The Boston Red Sox put center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on the disabled list Monday, a day after he was diagnosed with a sprained ligament in his right knee.

Manager John Farrell said the decision was made to put Bradley on the DL after he went through a full exam Monday back in Boston with team doctor Dr. Peter Asnis.

"He's going to need some time. Hopefully it's just the 10 days, we'll see," Farrell said.

While rounding first base in the ninth on Saturday, center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. injured his knee and wound up on the DL on Monday. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Bradley sprained his knee as a result of losing his footing while rounding first base in the ninth inning on Saturday. The knee appeared stable upon an initial examination by doctors at Comerica Park, but after he woke up Sunday with swelling and stiffness, Bradley went for an MRI that revealed inflammation on the outside of the knee capsule and the sprained ligament.

Bradley sat out the Red Sox's come-from-behind, 7-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. "I feel a lot better," he said Sunday. "Feels like it's going in the right direction."

Bradley had struck a similarly upbeat tone Saturday after twisting his knee awkwardly and falling to the dirt. He walked off the field under his own power and said he "absolutely" would be able to play Sunday, joking that his legs can hold up under anything because "I'm built like Secretariat."

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts is expected to rejoin the team for Tuesday's game at Fenway Park against the Baltimore Orioles. He has been on bereavement leave and was supposed to rejoin the team Monday in Detroit, but he had travel issues returning from Aruba.

Lefthander Drew Pomeranz will be activated from the 10-day disabled list to make the start against the Orioles.