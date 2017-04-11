Jay Bruce goes deep twice, including the go-ahead two-run homer in the eighth inning to lead the Mets to a 4-3 win over the Phillies. (0:56)

New York Mets leadoff man Jose Reyes continued his slow start in 2017, leading manager Terry Collins to joke that a national search is needed to find the four-time All-Star.

"I've got the FBI out looking for the real Jose Reyes," Collins said. "He's being held someplace."

Reyes went 0-for-4 on Monday in the Mets' 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, dropping him to 1-for-27 (.037) this season. He is hitless in the past four games.

Despite the struggles, Collins said he has no plans to sit Reyes.

"You have to let him work through it,'' he said. "... We all know he's just too good a player to continue to struggle, and I think when he breaks out you're going to see a different lineup."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.